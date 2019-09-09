Even the squirrels want to stop to smell the flowers -- and eat them, too.

A photographer from the Netherlands traveling in Austria got a photo of a squirrel taking a big whiff of a daisy. It even looked like it was hugging the flower before taking some nibbles out of it.

It wasn't a spur of the moment thing. Dick van Duijn reportedly told SWNS that he spent two hours and took about 200 photos to get that one moment.

"I went to Austria especially to photograph the ground squirrels,” van Duijn reportedly said. "It was great to witness this, and very satisfying."