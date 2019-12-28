WASHINGTON — Authorities and international organizations say the death toll from a suicide truck bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia is at least 78 according to CNN. Reuters reports that a Somali MP tweeted the death toll could be as high as 90.

Dozens of others were wounded and the toll could rise. It was the worst attack in Mogadishu in more than two years, according to the Associated Press.

Witnesses say the force of the Saturday rush-hour blast reminded them of the devastating 2017 bombing that killed hundreds of people. There was no claim of responsibility for the new blast but the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks. The extremist group now makes its own explosives.

RELATED: An FBI's most-wanted terrorist's path to extremism

RELATED: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to naturalize 45 Maine residents for citizenship

The dead included students and two Turkish nationals, according to the Somali foreign minister. Reuters reports that according to a Somali government official, 17 police officers were also among the dead.