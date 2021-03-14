A Schweitzer spokesperson said that the person was skiing on Friday afternoon when the incident happened. The person died after being flown to a hospital.

The person was skiing on Friday afternoon when the incident, which the spokesperson called an accident, occurred. The was flown to a hospital where they later passed away, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the nature of the victim's injuries and where it occurred are unknown. The circumstances leading up to the incident have also not been released.

The spokesperson said further information about the victim would likely come from the Bonner County Coroner or the Bonner County Sheriff's Office.