Glenn Weiss won best directing for a variety special for the Oscars at the 2018 Emmy Awards, but his winning streak didn’t stop there.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, after thanking the special people in his life, he begins to talk about his girlfriend - but no one expected him to ask her to be his wife. Suddenly, everyone's attention was on the behind-the-scenes director.

The Emmy crowd cheered as his girlfriend made her way to the stage with her mouth agape in disbelief. When she got to the stage, Weiss took out the ring from his pocket.

The ring was the same ring his father had presented to his mother 67 years ago, Weiss explained to the crowd. His mother passed away only two weeks before the Emmy Awards ceremony.

Finally, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She said yes, sealed it with a kiss and Weiss yells into the microphone “Thank you to the Academy!”

Just as the crowd erupted in cheers, the Internet then erupted in heart emojis and celebrity reactions:



Find someone who looks at you the way Benedict Cumberbatch looked during that #Emmys proposal. pic.twitter.com/gWnAQVt4l1 — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) September 18, 2018

There's confidence, and then there's planning your entire proposal around winning an Emmy confidence #Emmys pic.twitter.com/qLM9vpRzNT — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 18, 2018

HELPSJSJDJS IN LAUGHING SO HARD HIS REACTION IS ALL OF US AND EVERYONE AT THE EMMYS WHEN THE PROPOSAL HAPPEN pic.twitter.com/bstbVpHy3s — bella (@loserhawkins) September 18, 2018

The best part of this wedding proposal is that this guy is winning this award for directing an award show and he knows that he is probably throwing the control room into utter and complete chaos right now. #Emmys2018 — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 18, 2018

Omg EMMY PROPOSAL. Claire is crying. pic.twitter.com/y83XbV5M2l — Foyster Oyster (@FanOfFoy) September 18, 2018

#Emmys: a proposal on live television between 2 people whose names I don't know and whose relationship I have no investment in.



Me: pic.twitter.com/IEFTPp60kI — JW (@Jesst_Lovely) September 18, 2018

