A vigil at the Los Angeles site where rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed has turned violent and authorities are treating several people after a possible attack that stampeded the crowd.

Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says firefighters received a report Monday night of a possible shooting or stabbing and found one person critically wounded.

Los Angeles police later said initial reports that shots were fired were not accurate.

"Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil," LAPD tweeted. "Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order."

Stewart says several other people are being examined and appear to have sustained "trample" injuries as the crowd ran away.

KCAL-TV showed police carrying a man to an ambulance.

Police then moved in in force and dispersed a large crowd that had gathered outside Hussle's South Los Angeles clothing store, where the 33-year-old was killed and two others injured by a gunman Sunday.

The killer remains at large.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated two people had been shot. It should have stated that shots were fired and two people were injured, according to media reports citing police.

This is a developing story.