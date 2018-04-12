Eight dry dog food brands are being recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says they could contain toxic levels of vitamin D.

High levels of the nutrient can cause serious health problems for pets, including vomiting, weight loss, kidney failure and death. FDA scientists found some of the recalled foods contained as much as 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D.

Brands affected by the recall include: Ahold Delhaize, ELM Pet Foods, Inc., Kroger, Lidl (Orlando brand), ANF, Inc., Sunshine Mills, Inc., Natural Life Pet Products and Nutrisca.

Pet owners should not feed the recalled food to their dogs and retailers shouldn't sell the foods, the FDA advises. Reported illnesses related to the recalled food can be reported through the FDA's Safety Reporting Portal or by calling appropriate state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.

For a full list of recalled pet foods, visit the FDA website.

