Which Senators voted for, against $15 minimum wage amendment?

The Senate on Friday voted down an amendment to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that would have gradually raised the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 over five years.

Senators voted 58-42 to kill the top progressive priority. Seven Democrats and one independent who caucuses with Democrats voted against that proposal, suggesting that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other progressives vowing to continue the effort in coming months will face a difficult fight.

That vote began shortly after 11 a.m. EST and was not formally gaveled to a close until nearly 12 hours later as Senate work ground to a halt amid the unemployment benefit negotiations.

Had it passed, the annual salary for someone working a full-time job on the federal minimum wage would have gone from $15,080 to $31,200. Some states already pay more than $7.25 per hour for minimum wage.



