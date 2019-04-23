Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson showed up at the world premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles Monday night wearing jewelry inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet worn by their on-screen nemesis, Thanos.

The six infinity stones embedded in a massive gold glove are what Thanos used to make half the population of the universe turn to dust with a snap of his fingers at the end of 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War." The remaining heroes will be trying to undo his work in "Endgame."

Larson, who plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, wore rings on each finger and thumb that included gems matching the color of five of the infinity stones -- purple, blue, red, orange and green. The sixth stone -- yellow -- was in a bracelet on her wrist.

Brie Larson arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Johansson wore a similar piece. However, the five rings were connected by a gold link chain to the sixth stone on the back of her hand. All of this was held on by a gold bracelet on her wrist. Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"Avengers: Endgame" will debut in theaters nationwide Thursday night. It could shatter box office records in its opening weekend despite a 3-hour, 2-minute run time.

Brie Larson, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

