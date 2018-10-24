Suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by law enforcement officials, the Secret Service said Wednesday.

The package addressed to Clinton, the former first lady and former secretary of state, was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York, and discovered late Tuesday night. The package sent to former President Obama was sent to Washington, D.C., and intercepted Wednesday morning.

The Clintons weren't at their suburban residence when the package was intercepted, the Associated Press reported. Hillary Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida, and Bill Clinton was at the family's Chappaqua, New York.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

The Secret Service said it has launched a criminal investigation into the incidents.

BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

Meanwhile, in New York, a suspicious package on Wednesday was reported at Time Warner Center, where CNN employees were evacuated from the building.

The incidents come two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of a Bedford home owned by billionaire philanthropist and liberal political activist George Soros.

The White House on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

The packages were sent just weeks after suspicious envelopes were intercepted President Donald Trump and top military leaders, some of which contained the natural ingredients used to make the deadly poison ricin. Federal authorities arrested a U.S. Navy veteran in Utah.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

