'Everybody is shocked' by Russia's attack on Ukraine, honorary consul says

Honorary Ukrainian Consul Valeriy Goloborodko reacts to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

SEATTLE — Up until it happened, it was hard to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would authorize an attack on Ukraine, the honorary Ukrainian consul for Seattle said.

"Everybody is shocked," Valeriy Goloborodko told KING 5.

People in cities such as Kyiv "don't know what's going on," Goloborodko said. People are fleeing to western Ukraine where they believe they will be safer, he added.

Goloborodko said his biggest fear is that Russia will push into other regions of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.

In a televised address, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said Russia doesn't intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarize” it and bring those who committed crimes to justice.

As Putin spoke before dawn, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities across Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden in a written statement condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine and he promised that the U.S. and its allies “will hold Russia accountable.” Biden said he planned to speak to Americans on Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced Thursday.

Ukraine’s ambassador at the United Nations told the Security Council that Putin has “declared war on Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Wednesday night that if Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was not in a position to give a positive answer, he should relinquish the presidency of the Security Council, which Russia holds this month.

Nebenzia replied: “This isn’t called a war. This is called a special military operation in Donbas.”