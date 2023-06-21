Search continues for missing OceanGate submersible with 5 aboard near Titanic

The U.S. Coast Guard said the search area is about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts and 400 miles off Newfoundland near the Titanic wreckage.

EVERETT, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic as time ticks away to rescue the five people on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the search area is two times the size of Connecticut, about 10,000 square miles and 2 1/2 miles deep, around 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts and 400 miles off Newfoundland, near the Titanic wreckage. The vessel is estimated to have as little as a day's worth of oxygen left if it is still functioning.

On Wednesday, Captain Jamie Frederick of the First Coast Guard District said it is bringing in additional ships and underwater vessels to aid in the search.

“This is a search and rescue mission, 100%,” Frederick said. “When you’re in the middle of a search and rescue case, you always have hope.”

On Tuesday, a Canadian military surveillance aircraft reportedly detected underwater noises in the search area. The Coast Guard did not say what the noises are believed to be but that the search for the source had so far “yielded negative results."

Search and rescue crews have not yet been able to determine the exact location or source of the sounds but continue their efforts.

Everett-based OceanGate Expeditions confirmed on Sunday it owns the missing vessel. OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the vessel, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The family of British billionaire Hamish Harding said he was on board the vessel. Last year Harding rode a Blue Origin rocket to space.

One pilot and four mission specialists were on board the submersible. The mission specialists are civilians who go through training prior to the mission.

“We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely,” the company said in a statement to KING 5. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said during a press conference that the submersible was reported missing Sunday afternoon after the surface team lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes into the mission.

The Coast Guard said civilian ships have offered to help in what is a "complex" search for the submersible.

A submersible is different than a submarine. A submersible is ferried out to the location where it will go underwater, and it's able to resurface on its own. In contrast, a submarine is able to travel entirely on its own power.

The vessel is equipped to survive for 96 hours underwater.

In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what is expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.

The company said at the time that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions also would include roughly 40 paid tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

The initial group of tourists was funding the expedition by spending anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 apiece. The voyages are eight days long and based out of Newfoundland. The company goes out on a support ship and the submersible goes on several missions down to the Titanic over the course of the expedition. Each one of the trips is between eight to 10 hours.