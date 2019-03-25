A senior Russian lawmaker has welcomed the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election, saying this gives the countries a chance to mend ties.

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, said in a social media post on Monday that Mueller's probe was accompanied by "two years of incessant lies," but proved that there was no collusion, something that "we in Russia knew from the start."

Mueller's report found no evidence that U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign conspired with Russian officials to influence the 2016 elections.

RELATED: DOJ: Mueller report found Trump did not conspire with Russia

RELATED: VERIFY: What the Mueller report summary really says

Kosachev said the conclusion of the investigation gives Trump enough space to repair ties with Russia, but he said he is uncertain if Trump will "take this risk."

Konstantin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament speaks during his meeting with delegation of the Stanford US - Russia Forum in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

AP