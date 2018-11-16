Legendary rocker Billy Idol became a U.S. citizen on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

"It's a nice day for a naturalization ceremony," tweeted USCIS on Wednesday, referencing Idol's 80s hit song, "White Wedding."

The agency also shared photos of Idol holding an American flag during his naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.

It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony. Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/4s7KXHqoKC — USCIS (@USCIS) November 15, 2018

The singer was born in England in 1955 with the name William Michael Albert Broad. When he was two years old, he and his family moved to Long Island, New York. Then, his family returned to England when he was 7. He moved back to New York in the 1980s, where he launched his solo career.

Earlier this year, Idol announced that he and his band landed a new residency in Las Vegas. He will play two sets of five-show runs, the first kicking off Jan. 18 and the second planned for October 2019. These shows mark Idol's return to Vegas, following his "Billy Idol: Forever" residency in 2016 and 2017.

"It's a fun place to be really, you can have a lot of fun in Vegas," Idol told USA TODAY, speaking on the phone while on the road on his current tour. "It's just nice for us after we've been traveling around for a really long time, and I've been doing this -- it’s my 42nd year; it’ll be my 43rd year next year."

As for a new album of original music, Idol told USA TODAY in September that he plans to return to the studio once he wraps up his current tour this fall.

Contributing: USA Today

