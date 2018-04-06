Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova.

French TV first reported the stunning news that WIlliams would pull out of the match because of an arm injury. Tennis.com confirmed the report.

Williams was scheduled to play Sharapova in a fourth-round match Monday at Roland Garros, the third match on Philippe-Chartier Court.

Serena and Venus Williams lost in doubles Sunday to Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM