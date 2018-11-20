WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of messages to government officials last year using a personal email account, the latest member of the president’s inner circle to face questions about private emails.

White House officials learned of Trump’s extensive use of a personal email address because they were gathering documents to respond to a public records lawsuit, according to a story Monday in The Washington Post. The Post cited unnamed sources familiar with an examination of her correspondence.

A spokesman for Trump’s attorney confirmed to USA TODAY that the president’s daughter “sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family. The spokesman, Peter Mirijanian, said Ivanka Trump used the address “until the White House provided her the same guidance they had to others.”

The invention of email has proven to be a very bad thing for Crooked Hillary in that it has proven her to be both incompetent and a liar! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

President Trump, as a candidate, made a major issue out of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email address for government business. Mirijanian described the situation as different, contending that “she did not create a private server in her house or office [and] there was never classified information transmitted.”

The Trump administration has faced questions about the use of private email before, including with Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.

In September, officials said that Kushner, a White House senior aide, was among those who used private email. Others included departed officials such as former chief of staff Reince Priebus and senior adviser Steve Bannon.

Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee sought to launch a probe of the use of private emails at the White House at the time.

