Redmond bakery giving Americans a taste of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond family is taking part in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee from across the pond.

The four-day celebration marks 70 years since the queen took the throne in 1952. Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the U.K.

Fred and Mavis Redman moved to Washington state from England fifty years ago, when Fred accepted a job with Boeing. Mavis, who grew up above her father's bakery, started making treats for friends which led to a modest-sized bakery of her own, that has expanded five times.

The British Pantry is now a Redmond staple that opened in 1978. The family also runs a restaurant and pub.

The Redman's children Neville and Alvia now run the business. The British Pantry is bustling preparing orders for customers' Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"We actually picked up more customers during the pandemic, because people couldn't travel to the UK and people stuck here couldn't find the traditional English items that we carry," Alvia Redman said.

The British Pantry is gearing up to hold its own formal tea party in honor of the queen's Platinum Jubilee.

“Finger sandwiches, cakes and all the fine china and linens will be out as we celebrate the Queen here,” Alvia Redman said.

The business now has more than six thousand square feet filled with British foods and collectibles with royal photos decorating the walls.

While Mavis Redman is retired, she'll still be on hand this weekend as the bakery prepares to celebrate the queen.

Employee Michelle Garside said her parents still live on the south coast of England and are hosting a celebration of their own.

“The whole village is getting together and having afternoon tea, scones, cakes, coffee and the kids are gonna have some games,” Garside said.

Garside works in the bakery and says the popular traditional treats include Sausage rolls and Pork Pies with sweets like Bakewells, Apple Pies, Jam Tarts and scones with jam and cream.