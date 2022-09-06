Rebel Wilson: 'What I really needed... was a Disney Princess'

The 42-year-old Australian actress caught the attention of her fans with an apparent update to her love life during Pride Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Actress Rebel Wilson has surprised her fans with a post about her new "Disney Princess".

The 42-year-old Australian, known for her comedic roles in films like "Bridesmaids" and "Pitch Perfect," uploaded a selfie to Instagram of her embracing another woman with a caption about a new fairy tale-like love and Pride Month.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Rebel wrote, also including a heart and rainbow emoji accompanied by the #LoveisLove hashtag.

The woman tagged in the photo is Ramona Agruma, who according to her Instagram profile, is a brand ambassador and entrepreneur from Los Angeles.

Wilson did not explicitly say she was dating Agruma, and she made no mention of her sexual orientation in the post. Representatives for Wilson have not yet confirmed whether Wilson and Agruma are officially in a relationship.

Still, Wilson's followers and fellow celebrities seemed excited at Wilson's alleged new love life.

"The Vampire Diaries" actress Arielle Kebbel commented on the post: "So happy for you both!" Actor Michael Cimino, who plays the titular character in "Love, Victor," wrote: "YESSS QUEEEN."

Wilson was previously in a relationship with Jacob Busch, whose family founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company. After months of speculation, the couple made their red carpet debut in September 2020.

In an interview with E! News, Wilson said she and Busch had met before her "Year of Health" weight loss in 2020.

"So, it’s not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you’re like, oh, you get a hot boyfriend — that’s not how it works,” she added. “This guy liked me at 100 kilos (220 pounds) and now 75 kilos (165 pounds). I just want to clear out that. There’s something really comforting in that to me because you’re like, oh, it wasn’t necessarily of what my body type was. He really likes me for me.”