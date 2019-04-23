Have you seen the #GreatAmericanCoinHunt on social media? Coin collectors are dropping more than a million new and vintage coins into circulation from now until Sunday, April 28.

The Great American Coin Hunt is underway to try to inspire a new generation of coin collectors, increase traffic to locally owned stores, and to gain attention for the hobby.

The hunt began Sunday.

An interactive map shows you were coins have been dropped in your area. Someone dropped a couple of buffalo nickels at Pike Place Market.

Coin dealers and collectors will drop coins off at restaurants, gas stations, and grocery stores to get the coins into circulation.