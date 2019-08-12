WASHINGTON — Rapper Juice WRLD is dead at 21 after suffering a seizure inside of Chicago's Midway airport according to witnesses, which was first reported by TMZ.

Local Chicago station ABC 7 reports that Chicago police have confirmed that a 21-year-old man did suffer a medical emergency at a city airport after deplaning from a private jet. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Multiple media outlets are now reporting that the rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, may have still been conscious when he was rushed from the airport to a hospital.

Forbes reports that Higgins' first single "Lucid Dream" went to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Juice WRLD would go on to produce various hit singles over a very short period of time, and his album collaboration "Wrld On Drugs" nearly topped the Billboard 200 charts. In two years, Juice WRLD places 25 songs onto the Hot 100, Forbes reports.

Higgins collaborated with big names across the modern music industry like Ellie Goulding and Future, along with fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert and K-Pop starts BTS, according to SPIN.