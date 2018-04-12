Prince Charles plans to attend the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.

The prince's official residence, Clarence House, tweeted on Tuesday that he would attend the state funeral on Wednesday in Washington. He will be representing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince is the heir to the British throne.

The queen released a statement honoring Bush over the weekend, calling the 41st president "a patriot, serving his country with honor and distinction in office and during the Second World War."

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the mourners to pay their respects to Bush as he was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

Bush died last week in Houston at age 94.

