Britain is set for another royal wedding.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice will marry in London on May 29.

The palace said Friday that 31-year-old Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, will wed in the Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace.

The chapel was the location for the wedding of Beatrice’s great-great-great-great grandmother Queen Victoria to Prince Albert in 1840.

The queen will host a reception afterwards at Buckingham Palace.

The father of the bride, Prince Andrew, quit public royal duties in November amid an outcry over his friendship with the convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August. The prince denies wrongdoing.