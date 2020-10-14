Trump, Biden to hold competing town halls instead of debating Oct. 15

Instead of a debate, both President Trump and Joe Biden will hold town halls on Oct. 15. The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22, is still on.

WASHINGTON — The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden is officially off, but both candidates are holding town halls instead.

On Wednesday morning, NBC News announced it will be holding President Trump's town hall in Miami on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. The one-hour event, moderated by Savannah Guthrie, will be held outside at the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

NBC News said it has a statement from National Institutes of Health clinical director Dr. Clifford Lane indicating he and White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed Trump’s medical data and concluded with a “high degree of confidence” the president is “not shedding infectious virus.”

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2. He spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital. He resumed public appearances over the weekend and resumed campaign travel Monday.

Joe Biden also scheduled a town hall with ABC News for the same night. Anchor George Stephanopoulos will moderate the event in Philadelphia.

Both news organizations said the events will be held in accordance with state and local government regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed on Friday that the Thursday, Oct. 15 faceoff would be scrapped. The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place “virtually” because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, but his team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning last Saturday.

But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.

The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

NEWS —> Statement by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD): October 15 Presidential Debate Will Not Proceed pic.twitter.com/oRxItSQxCS — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 9, 2020