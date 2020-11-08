WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds news conference

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump is holding a press conference now at the White House.
While the news conference is expected to include updates on his administration's response to COVID-19, the president will likely be asked to comment on some of Tuesday afternoon's big developments.
Earlier in the afternoon, Joe Biden announced California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate in the November election and the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced their conferences would not play football in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On a radio interview Tuesday morning, Trump said it would be a "tragic mistake" for college football not to be played this fall. During the interview, the president also criticized Biden's vice presidential selection process, saying that some men are “insulted” by Biden's decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.
Trump's press conference on Monday was interrupted after a man was shot and wounded by a uniformed Secret Service officer near the White House.
The suspect had approached the uniformed officer just before 6 p.m. Monday at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, just blocks from the White House, and told the officer he had a weapon, Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Tom Sullivan said. He then moved aggressively toward the officer and appeared ready to fire before the officer shot him once, Sullivan said.