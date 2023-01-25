Did anyone win the $526M Powerball?

The lottery game has not had a grand prize winner since Nov. 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — After its winless streak continued, Powerball's jackpot rose to $526 million.

The prize leapt past the half-billion-dollar mark after Monday's drawing failed to produce a grand winner. Powerball is offering a cash option of $284 million for Wednesday's drawing.

The lottery game has been without a grand prize winner since Nov. 19, the same month Powerball had a record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot. Although $526 million is a big jackpot, it doesn't rank among the 10 largest lottery prizes in the U.S.

Earlier this month, another popular lottery game had a massive billion-dollar payout. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine won $1.35 billion, making it the fourth-largest lottery prize.

Powerball winning numbers for 1/25/23

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim - one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)