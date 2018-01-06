An Uber driver fatally shot a passenger on an interstate in Denver early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Denver police department spokesman Sonny Jackson said preliminary information points to a conflict between the driver and passenger. He said shots were fired by the driver on Interstate 25 shortly before 3 a.m Friday.

The driver and victim were transported to hospitals. Jackson said the victim was pronounced dead, and the driver has been treated and released.

While police said the driver worked for Uber, they could not confirm whether he was working at the time of the shooting, reported KUSA.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.