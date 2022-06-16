Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in Alabama church shooting, suspect held

Police said the shooting happened Thursday evening at Saint Stephens Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama's major cities left two person dead and another wounded Thursday evening, police said, adding a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting occurred at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing. He said multiple law enforcement officers rushed to the site after dispatchers received a call of an active shooter at 6:22 p.m.

A suspect was in custody, but Ware declined to identify the person or the victims or describe how events unfolded.

Ware added that it suspect acted alone. He said the victims were attending a small group meeting at the church when the alleged shooter opened fire.

Numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene past night fall and the emergency vehicles with lights flashing blocked the road to the site. Yellow police crime scene tape was quickly put up.

The Rev. Kelley Hudlow, an Episcopal priest in the Alabama diocese, told broadcast outlet WBRC that the church and the community were stunned by the shooting.

“It is shocking. Saint Stephen’s is a communty built on love and prayers," she said in a live interview with the TV station. “People of all faiths are coming together to pray for healing ... for those in the hospital."

She added that the church was receiving messages from people all over the United States and the world who were “praying for us tonight. We need everyobody out there. Pray, think, meditate and send love to this community because we are going to need all of it."