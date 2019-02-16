Authorities say a human resources manager, a plant manager and an intern were among the five people killed by a fired worker at a manufacturing warehouse in Aurora, Illinois.

Police on Saturday identified the five Henry Pratt Co. employees who were killed Friday as human resources manager Clayton Parks of Elgin; human resources intern and Northern Illinois University student Trevor Wehner of DeKalb; plant manager Josh Pinkard of Oswego; mold operator Russell Beyer of Yorkville; and stock room attendant and fork lift operator Vicente Juarez of Oswego.

Police Chief Kristen Ziman says all of the dead were found in the same general area of the facility. A sixth worker was shot but survived and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities say 45-year-old Gary Martin also shot and wounded five police officers before officers killed him inside the suburban Chicago warehouse.

Authorities say Martin had six prior arrests, locally.

Aurora police Chief Kristen Ziman said at a news conference Saturday that among the past charges 45-year-old Gary Martin faced were domestic battery-related counts.