MANDAN, N.D. — North Dakota authorities say four people were found dead inside a property management company in Mandan and police are looking for a suspect.

Mandan police say they have not yet identified the deceased but the victims were three males and one female. Authorities are not saying how they were killed.

Police in Mandan say the bodies were found Monday morning after they responded to a medical call at a business.

The company, RJR Maintenance and Management, is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that the business released a statement at 9:30 a.m. saying it was closed Monday.

Mandan, N.D. Police Deputy Chief Lori Flaten, left, and other law enforcement personnel stand outside the scene on the south side the RJR Maintenance and Management property in Mandan, N.D., Monday, April 1, 2019. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

AP

Darin Helbling, a manager at a nearby bowling alley, says police asked to see his business' surveillance video. Helbling says it showed only a couple of vehicles on the road that separates the businesses since 10 p.m. Sunday.

RJR's website identified it as a family-owned company that has been handling commercial and residential properties in Bismarck and Mandan for more than 20 years. Its services include collecting rent for landlords, paying mortgages, re-renting apartments, building and grounds maintenance, lawn care, and snow removal. It also rents out storage units.

A "Meet Our Team" feature on the website pictured 22 employees.

Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.

Police vehicles are seen in the backside of RJR Maintenance and Management, a property management company, Monday, April 1, 2019, Mandan, N.D. Authorities say police responding to a medical call at the North Dakota business have found "several" bodies. The Mandan Police Department issued a three-sentence news release confirming that officers had found "several people who were deceased inside" the business in the city of about 22,000 just across the Missouri River west of Bismarck. (AP Photo/Blake Nicholson)

AP

Cars are parked outside RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, N.D., on Monday, April 1, 2019. Police in North Dakota say "several" bodies have been found inside the business in suburban Bismarck. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

AP