BALTIMORE — A ban on plastic foam containers aimed at businesses that sell food has taken effect in Baltimore.

Local media outlets report the ban on the material commonly referred to as Styrofoam began Saturday. The city council passed the ordinance in April.

The ban applies to all food service businesses, including restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, food trucks and school cafeterias.

The city says the health department will be checking for compliance during regularly scheduled inspections and violators are subject to fines starting at $200.

A similar ban went into effect in Annapolis last month, and a statewide ban enacted by lawmakers starts next year.

Advocates for the bans say the polystyrene in the containers is difficult to recycle and breaks down into pieces that can invade the water supply.