A woman who said she took a photo of a man swinging a little girl in front of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris an hour before it caught fire is hoping to find the man to share it with him.

Brooke Windsor posted the photo to Twitter late Monday night, hours after the fire destroyed most of the historic building.

"I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this," Windsor wrote.

The image shows the man swinging the girl around in front of the two towers of the cathedral.

Paris fire commander Jean-Claude Gallet said a major accomplishment of hundreds of firefighters was stopping the flames from spreading to the north tower belfry. Gallet said two-thirds of Notre Dame's roofing "has been ravaged."

The fire also brought down the church spire that extended 315-feet high.

TEGNA has reached out to Windsor to get more information about the photo and to try to learn how she knew this was a father and daughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.