A North Carolina animal shelter is trying a brutally honest ad to adopt out what it is calling the "World's Worst Cat."

Mitchell County Animal Rescue wrote on Facebook it thought Perdita "was just sick, turns out she's a jerk."

Photos of the cat show she has a distinctive stare that just gives the impression she has no desire to be your friend. The shelter says Perdita's likes include "staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again."

Other likes include lurking in dark corners, jump scares, being queen, and fooling shelter staff into thinking she's sick.

"Vet agrees... she's just a jerk," the shelter wrote.

RELATED: Caffeine and kittens are the big draw at cat cafe

RELATED: Animal lover crochets cat without ears a new set of purple ones

Perdita also likes Cat Scratch Fever and the movie Pet Sematary because, you know, a dead cat came back to life and terrorized people.

This sourpuss doesn't like the color pink, cute little kittens, dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies or Christmas.

"... and last but not least... HUGS," the shelter wrote.

She's single, but apparently not ready to mingle. The shelter said Perdita is socially awkward and would be a good match for a socially awkward human who understands she needs personal space.

The adoption is free.