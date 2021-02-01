NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal dead at 70

Westphal won an NBA title with the Celtics and coached the Suns, Sonics and Kings.

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal has died, the Phoenix Suns announced on its website Saturday. He was 70.

ESPN reports Westphal had been diagnosed with brain cancer in August 2020.

Westphal played 12 seasons with the Suns, Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and New York Knicks. He won an NBA title with Boston in 1974 and helped the Suns to their first NBA Finals appearance in 1976.

He went on to coach the Suns and Sonics, as well as the Sacramento Kings. He led the Suns to the 1993 NBA Finals before falling to the Chicago Bulls in six games.

Westphal also served as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2019.

"Westy will not be immortalized for just playing basketball. He will be remembered for how he lived his life, and how he treated others," the Suns tweeted.