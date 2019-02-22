New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged in Florida in a sex sting operation along others, reports CBS Miami.

Jupiter police tell CBS News the team owner is charged with two counts of solicitation of a prostitute.

The charges stem from an investigation into a day spay in Jupiter. Two women were arrested there earlier this week, according to police.

“We’re as equally stunned as anyone else,” said police during a Friday morning news conference.

Police say they have video evidence capturing the sex act. Kraft is facing two counts because evidence shows him in the spa on separate occasions.

CBS Miami had earlier reported Kraft was arrested, but officials in Palm Beach County say the NFL team owner will receive a notice in the mail if he lives in the county. Otherwise a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Kraft’s name is on a list of 25 people who will face charges in connection to the sex sting.

POPULAR TODAY ON KHOU.COM