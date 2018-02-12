An engagement ring unceremoniously fumbled down a Manhattan utility grate during a proposal gone sideways was easier to find than the romantic couple who dropped it.

The ring mystery set off a social media manhunt, and New York's finest proudly announced Sunday they had their man – and woman.

The couple asked police for help Friday night after a man dropped the ring while attempting the proposal in Times Square. Initial efforts to find the ring failed, and the couple left the scene, police said.

On Saturday, however, a police Special Operations team went back in and found the ring. But no one had obtained a name or contact information from the couple.

"We have your ring!" the police department tweeted. The department asked for help in finding the couple whose proposal "went horribly wrong."

When there was no immediate response from the duo, the would-be husband became the subject of an intense, if tongue-in-cheek, manhunt.

"WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!," police posted on Twitter. "She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate."

Police sought the public's help in returning the ring. They posted video of the couple that shows the man peering down in to the grate. They also posted multiple photos of the ring.

"Our special operations officers worked hard to rescue it and would like to return it to the happy couple," police said in a statement. "Can you help us find them?"

The ring lost by a couple in New York on Nov. 30, 2018.

"We would like to thank everyone who shared this story!" police said in a later tweet. "The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!"

They were identified on Twitter only by their first names, John and Daniella.

