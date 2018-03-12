More than three weeks after the Camp Fire began ravaging Northern California, the Butte County Sheriff announced Saturday the number of unaccounted for has dropped to 25 people.

The lift of missing has fluctuated since the fire began on Nov. 8, reaching a high of 1,276 people on Nov. 17. The missing list began at 35, returning to double digits for the first time Friday when it shrunk from 196 to 49.

Numbers changed as people checked in with authorities and hotlines combined their data, Sheriff Kory Honea said at multiple press conferences. The number of accounted for individuals was 3,141 as of Sunday.

The number of fatalities related to the Camp Fire, the nation's deadliest fire in a century, stands at 88. Forty-two people have been tentatively identified and 41 positively identified, according to Honea.

Officials allowed residents to reenter areas of Magalia and Concow on Sunday, lifting some evacuation orders and reducing others to warnings. Butte County Health has advised residents not to live in destroyed property until environmental health officials deem it safe from hazardous waste, structural ash and debris.

The fire, which burned 153,336 acres, was contained on Nov. 25, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

