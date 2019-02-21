WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It’s maybe not what we needed, but it’s what is happening: a Kurig that makes boozy beverages.
Keurig and Anheuser-Busch InBev got together to launch “Drinkworks,” a machine that can make chilled alcoholic drink with only a pod.
The machine will be able to make cocktails, brews, ciders with the touch of a button, and will offer 24 different drinks to start.
Insider reports the machine will run you $299, plus about $4 a pod and $7 for CO2 tanks.
The machine is only available in St. Louis, Missouri for now, but plans to launch in other states – including Florida and California – this summer.
Worth noting, you cannot make regular coffee K cups in this machine and you have to keep the boozy pods in the fridge.