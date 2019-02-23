NEW YORK — New York City police are searching for a motorist who drove around a stopped school bus onto a Brooklyn sidewalk, nearly mowing down a group of schoolchildren.

A security camera captured the startled children as they scattered outside a Jewish school in the Borough Park neighborhood.

On Saturday, authorities were looking for the driver using the car's license plate, taken from the video footage as the children came off the bus on Thursday morning. The children are seen heading for the Yeshiva Medrash Chaim, housed in a two-story building.

A police spokeswoman says the suspect is wanted for reckless endangerment as well as possible other charges.

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who represents Borough Park, says that passing the school bus could have resulted in the driver committing murder.