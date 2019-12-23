WASHINGTON — New England Patriot's defensive end Chase Winovich, 24, made his former High School proud by stopping by and paying off all of their students’ free and reduced lunch debt.

The West Jefferson Hills School District said in a post to Facebook, that the school "expresses heartfelt thanks" to Winovich. The high school quoted Winovich as saying, "growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me. It’s great to be able to give back during the holidays!"

Thomas Jefferson High School is located in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, right outside of Pittsburgh.

West Jefferson Hills School District told Winovich in the Facbeook post, "we are truly grateful for all you do for our students and schools!"

As local Pittsburgh station KDKA reports, Winovich graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and then went on to play for Michigan, when he was then drafted by the New England Patriots.

It is unclear what the amount of the student lunch tab Winovich paid off amounted to. TEGNA's calls to West Jefferson Hills School District for comment were not immediately answered.