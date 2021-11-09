x
Never forget: 9/11 images that will stick with us forever

20 years later, after the attacks, after war, these are the images from that day that are hard to forget.

As the events of that day unfolded on American soil, and on live TV, journalists captured images that will remain in our memory. 

Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, President Joe Biden traveled to each site of the 2001 attacks: New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The locations represent the brave memories of Americans in the face of death, as former President George Bush expressed during the Saturday ceremony in Shanksville.

As Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday at a ceremony honoring the victims of Flight 93, "In a time of outright terror, we turned towards each other."

Here are some photos from 9/11 that will remain in history, and in memory of that day, forever.

Credit: AP
Firefighter moves through piles of debris, World Trade Center, NYC, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Graham Morrison)
Credit: AP
Sept. 11, 2001, A helicopter flies over the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Heesoon Yim, File)
Credit: AP
The twin towers of the World Trade Center, New York, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
In front of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral after planes crashed into their upper floors in this Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler/FILE)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Bush, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, Sept. 14, 2001 in New York. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Damage to the outer ring of the Pentagon is shown Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a hijacked airliner crashed into the building. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Bush talks on the phone with NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Gov. George Pataki on Air Force One, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Credit: AP
FILE – Sept. 16, 2001, FBI investigators continue excavating the crash site of United Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

