NASA on Thursday is set to release results of a study on twin astronauts to see what affects long-term spaceflight may have on the human body. It's seen as a critical step in plans to send a manned mission to Mars.

Retired astronaut Scott Kelly spent 340 days in low-Earth orbit on the International Space Station while his identical twin brother, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, stayed on Earth.

Their genetic similarities allowed scientists to have a control group so they could study what changes Scott Kelly went through during his long-duration mission.

The results will be shared at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday.