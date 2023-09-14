Moroccan-American leads effort to gather locals for prayer, donations

A leader with the Washington American Moroccan Association is working on setting up a gathering to benefit and honor victims at a mosque, likely in Renton.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The death toll from the earthquake in Morocco on Friday has now surpassed 2,900 people, and crews are continuing to search beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Since the devastating news broke, Washingtonians have taken it upon themselves to help. One Moroccan-American woman, for example, said she is making phone calls "nonstop" to the local mosque, to the Red Cross, and to others in the community to see what kind of aid they can provide. Her name is Dounia Benjdya.

Benjdya had already been working on reviving a local nonprofit group, the Washington American Moroccan Association, or WAMA, which is designed to support Moroccans in Washington. The earthquake, she said, has fueled her desire to continue fostering a sense of community for Moroccans.

"Our community has really, really grown in the last few years," said Benjdya.

Benjdya says she was at the Washington State Fair on Friday when she learned of the horrific news of the magnitude 6.8 earthquake near Marrakesh.

"My grandmother’s sending me videos of her family’s homes that were destroyed," said Benjdya. "It’s really hard to be here... you’re out having fun, and you’re seeing that your mother-in-law and her mother are sleeping in the street."

Bendjya said Washington's Moroccan-American community members have been in constant contact this week.

"I've been thinking, 'What can we do?' Since there's so many people moving in right now from Morocco to Seattle. We have never had a community like this-- or as big as this-- before," she said.

There are also Washington locals heading to Morocco currently, including other Moroccan-Americans. In addition, Mayor Mary Lou Pauly of the City of Issaquah arrived in the country this week. One of her mission, she said, is to see how Washingtonians can help.

"I will be meeting with Mayor Sefiani," said Pauly. "And asking how our community may be able to help the greater Moroccan community that has been so impacted by this devastating natural disaster.”

Mohamed Sefiani is the mayor of Chefchaouen, a city not impacted by the earthquake but with a unique connection to Issaquah: for years it has been considered their "sister city." Renewing this partnership is another one of the reasons that the mayor decided to travel to Morocco.

"I will share what I find out, because I know Issaquah is a supportive and caring community," said Pauly.