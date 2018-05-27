Approximately 228,614 pounds of Spam have been recalled after metal pieces were found inside some cans, the US Department of Agriculture announced on Saturday.

At least four people told Hormel Food Corp. that they found metal pieces in the canned meat product. There were reports of "minor oral injuries" caused when the contaminated Spam was consumed, according to the USDA.

The types of Spam affected are the 12 oz. "Spam Classic," which were shipped throughout the United States, and the 12 oz. “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf," which were shipped only to Guam.

The contaminated canned pork and chicken products were produced on February 8 through February 10, 2018.

Check your pantries for any Spam Classic cans with a best by date of February 2021 and the following production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. Also check Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf with a best by date of February 2021 and production codes F02098 and F02108.

The products subject to recall also have the establishment number “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the cans.

You should throw away or return any recalled products. Anyone with questions about the recall should call Hormel Foods Consumer Response at (800) 523-4635.

