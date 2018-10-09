Miss Michigan didn't shy away from politics at Sunday night's Miss America pageant.
The Grass Lake resident introduced herself by saying, "From the state with 84% of the U.S. freshwater but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma.”
The moment lit up social media, with many supporting the clear dig at officials handling the Flint water crisis.
Some pointed out that most other contestants used their introduction to talk about themselves.
Not everyone was thrilled with Sioma's statement, saying she should be supporting her home state, not bashing it.
Sioma was not among those who advanced to the top 15.
