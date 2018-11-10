Tyndall Air Force Base, situated on a peninsula just south of Panama City, said that it took a “direct hit” from Hurricane Michael, according to a post published on their Facebook page.

The storm was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall and slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday.

Hundreds of military families were moved out after the base commander ordered a mandatory evacuation of base personnel on Monday. There are no injuries reported at this time.

The military base also said on Facebook that the storm brought down tress, power lines and removed roofs from the building causing significant structural damage.

Tyndall Air Force Base had recorded wind gusts of up to 129 mph before the weather station signal was lost this afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The evacuation order remains in effect until further notice.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.

