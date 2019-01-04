April the giraffes baby boy finally has a name.

Animal Adventure Park said in a Facebook post that vans voted to let the giraffe care team name April's newest calf. Fans were able to cast their votes on a list of 20 names. The team decided to honor the list and name April's baby boy Azizi.

According to Animal Adventure Park, the name has several origins, and its meaning describes the young calf well. " Precious, powerful, beloved, and “the mighty one” are descriptive of our independent calf, that will someday grow to a possible eighteen feet and weigh over 2,000 pounds," they said.

Other contenders for the giraffe's name were Finnegan, Apollo and Zumi.

April welcomed her calf into the world on Saturday, March 16. Azazi now weighs 170 lbs and is already 6' tall. Azazi is April's fifth calf and the second for her and the father, Oliver. April and Oliver have another calf named Tajiri.

Fans will be able to see Azizi in action when Animal Adventure Park opens on May 1.