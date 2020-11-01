WASHINGTON — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit off of the quake-stricken island of Puerto Rico early Saturday.

The USGS confirms the quake happened 8 miles south of the town of Guanica. At least 13 aftershocks occurred in the minutes and hours that followed.

The quake caused millions of dollars in further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants.

There are no reports of death or injury, but the governor says nearly 600 buildings were affected.

According to The Associated Press, southwest Puerto Rico has experienced around 1,100 earthquakes since the end of December.

A recent 6.4-magnitude earthquake prompted President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency in the U.S. territory.

Hundreds of thousands of people on the island are reportedly still without power and water.

CBS reporter David Begnaud, who is on the island, said he felt the quake in San Juan.

Begnaud sharing these photos he obtained, said it showed the damage caused by the earthquake in downtown Ponce.

