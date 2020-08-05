Recall alert: Magnetic ball toy can be dangerous if swallowed by children

The balls can link together inside the intestine, leading to serious injury or death.

Mag Cube -- a children's toy which uses dozens of tiny magnetic balls -- has been recalled because it could cause internal injuries if the balls are swallowed and then link together inside the body.

The Mag Cube magnetic ball sets were sold under various names on Walmart.com from March 2018 though December 2019 for between $13 and $20.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the high-powered magnets violate federal standards for children's toys. If two or more of the balls are swallowed, they can link together in the intestine or clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforation, sepsis or even death.

There have been no injuries reported from this recall, but there have been incidents in the past of similar toys that involve high-powered magnets leading to injuries or deaths in children who have swallowed them.

The Mag Cubes were labeled as "3D Magnetic Puzzle," "MagCube Buckyballs," and "Joynote" with the words "Mag Cube" on the back of the box.

The sets contain 216 magnets. Some were gold and some were multicolored.

The toys were recommended for children 14 and older.