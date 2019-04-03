An outpouring of love and support is filling social media following the death of actor Luke Perry. 

Perry, best known for his roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" died Monday, just days after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist confirmed. 

The Ohio native achieved heartthrob status as the rebellious Dylan McKay on "90210." 

Molly Ringwald, who played Perry's wife and Archie Andrews' mother on "Riverdale" said that her "heart is broken." 

Perry's "90210" co-star Ian Ziering expressed his condolences. 

"I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years," he said.

Another "90210" co-star, Christine Elise McCarthy, said she was "still in shock." 

"He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him."

The official twitter account for the Riverdale writer's room paid tribute to the actor, who played Archie Andrews' dad, calling him a "joyful and vibrant soul."

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest said that the actor was the reason he wanted to move to LA. 

The Cleveland Browns tweeted a tribute to the Ohio native. 

Ohio Senator remembered Perry as a "warm, kind person who made his home state proud." 

Journalist Mark Harris wrote about covering Perry and "90210" when he first started at Entertainment Weekly. "The world made it very possible for him to be terrible. Instead, he was modest and gracious," he said.

Many paid tribute to his iconic role as Dylan McKay, saying he "defined early 90s cool." 

PHOTOS: Luke Perry through the years
Actor Luke Perry reads Lou Gehrig's historical farewell speech Saturday, June 1, 2002 prior to the Atlanta Braves/Cincinnati Reds' game at Cinergy Field in Cincinnati.
Actor Luke Perry is seen at Planet Hollywood in New York, Feb. 4, 1993, holding his hand prints and autograph in a slab of cement.
Madonna smiles as she holds the Award of Courage of the American Foundation for AIDS Research, presented to her by actor Luke Perry, at the Ӧquot;litter and Be Giving" benefit held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 11, 1991.
Actor Luke Perry poses during an interview in New York, June 29, 2001
Actor Luke Perry holds a voter registration form in the air before a Bruce Springsteen concert on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008, on the campus of Ohio State University, in Columbus, Ohio.
US actor Luke Perry poses for photographers during the 26th MIPCOM in Cannes, southeastern France, Tuesday, Oct 5, 2010.
Actor Luke Perry poses for a portrait Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011 in New York. (
Actor Luke Perry of the television series "Beverly Hills 90210," is seen at Planet Hollywood in New York, Feb. 4, 1993.
Luke Perry attends the The CW Network's 2016 Upfront Presentation on Thursday, May 19, 2016, in New York.
Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series "Riverdale," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Luke Perry participates in the "Riverdale" panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.