Seattle-area mom helps lift up girls on the other side of the world

MEDINA, Wash. — When Soozi Sinegal McGill and a close friend set out to help students in Rwanda they initially thought they'd work with an established school. But after the two took a listening tour there in 2008 their plans got a whole lot bigger.



"On the plane coming back and looking at each other saying, did we just say we're actually going to build a whole school? Because I thought we were bringing computers and soccer balls and things like that," said Soozi. "We know educating girls makes a difference. We know that it's the most powerful tool we have to solve some of the world’s most complex problems."



From construction to completion Soozi and her team from the Rwanda Girls Initiative worked closely with locals and government officials to make a school everyone would be proud of.



"We felt honored and inspired that the people that we had met believed that we could do something meaningful there."



"The school is called Gashora Girls Academy and every year we serve 275 girls from around the country. It's an upper secondary school so it's our equivalent from 10 - 12th grade," said Soozi. "We've had 621 graduates from the school so far and a 94% matriculate to college which is incredible anyway, but it's particularly amazing when you know only 2% of women in Rwanda go to college."



Soozi's plans may have started small, but she hopes the seeds of education she helped plant will bloom into something special.



"I have been a part, a very small part, of a foundation for these incredible young women who will go on to be not just leaders of their own country, but I truly believe the continent of our world."