INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — Jason Brown, the junior college football coach whose program was chronicled in the Netflix series "Last Chance U," has resigned after an inflammatory series of text messages in which he allegedly told a German player: "I'm your new Hitler."

Brown said in a statement posted on social media that a story on the texts in the Montgomery County Chronicle made it "nearly impossible to say" at Independence Community College.

The story reported a text exchange between Brown and freshman Alexandros Alexiou, who had posted the messages on social media. In one text message, Brown referred to disciplinary points that the German player had accrued, berated him and said, "I'm your new Hitler."

School President Dan Barwick said in a statement it was investigating the text messages.

Brown's team was profiled by "Last Chance U" during the 2017 season and again last season, when the Pirates finished 2-8. That season is scheduled to air later this year.